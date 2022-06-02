GIDEON Releases Monkeypox eBook at No Cost to Fight Against Recent Outbreaks

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2022 --GIDEON, the leading infectious diseases database, is offering their comprehensive ebook on Monkeypox at no cost for a limited time. This decision is timely as the world grapples with a spate of Monkeypox outbreaks in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the United States, and many other countries where it does not occur regularly.



'Monkeypox: Global Status' is the most comprehensive ebook on this disease, authored by leading infectious disease doctors, including GIDEON co-founder, Dr. Stephen Berger.



Dr. Berger, MD states, "Previously, Monkeypox had been contained to West and Central Africa. The few cases reported outside these endemic regions were due to travelers. However, recent cases need investigation because the virus may be behaving unpredictably. Early detection of infectious diseases depends on having vital information on the frontlines. This is where GIDEON's ebook can provide tremendous value."



The Monkeypox ebook includes details on:

1. Global distribution of monkeypox

2. Risk factors for monkeypox transmission

3. Clinical features of monkeypox

4. Diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox

5. Public health response to monkeypox outbreaks,

6. Hundreds of references, and more.



This valuable resource is available for a limited time at no cost on our website. Please use the coupon code: monkeypox.



Uri Blackman, Founder and CEO of GIDEON, adds "Currently, Monkeypox cases are spreading rapidly across the world, in non-endemic countries. Releasing our Monkeypox ebook at no cost during a potential public health crisis like this was the right thing to do: GIDEON's mission is to advance the global effort against infectious diseases. Clinicians, public health officials, and researchers can use our data to help curb the outbreaks."



The GIDEON database contains 425 ebooks on the A-Z of infectious diseases. Plus, it tracks data on 365 infectious diseases and 2000+ pathogens. The comprehensive platform includes 89,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, a chronology of cross-border infections, 38,000+ epidemiology graphs, and over 24,000 detailed country notes. Data is electronically referenced and cited so researchers can gather citations for publications quickly.



For more information, contact info@gideononline.com.



