Gift Giving and the Psychology Behind It

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2018 --It's that time of the year when people's attention is focused on the holiday ritual of gift-giving. Shoppers are scurrying about or surfing the web looking for the right gift for the special people in their lives.



Gift exchange is a major part of celebrating the holidays, but did you know the whole act of gift-giving can offer psychological benefits? Giving a gift is a universal way to show interest, appreciation, and gratitude, as well as strengthen bonds with others.



There is the whole act determining what needs to be given and making sure it fits with the person. There is an emotional lift when searching for the gift.



Better to give than to receive, gift-giving is also an act of altruism, unselfish concern for the well-being of others. When we give without expecting anything in return, we are improving our psychological health, altruism benefits individuals and society. Gift-giving feels good internally, and there are extrinsic benefits also.



There is an enormous sense of satisfaction when seeing the expression on the face of someone you've given a gift to or to hear the delight in their voice, or to receive a thank you card in the mail. It is a way to express feelings, giving reinforces appreciation and acknowledgement of each other. The feelings expressed mainly depend on the relationship between giver and recipient.



If it is friend to friend, people will remain thoughtful, if it is a romantic relationship, people will try to go for sentiment as well. Gift-giving taps into how we want to connect with that individual.



Gift-giving is also a way for the giver to reduce guilt. That really comes into play when you have people giving from afar. Now, it is a lot easier to order a gift online and send it. It can be a replacement for not being there with the person. The giver gains satisfaction when they find the right gift and that brings emotional happiness.



If you do something positive, psychology says you attract positive. People don't always give just to get something back, but many times we think, if I do a good deed, something good will happen.



Holiday Gift Giving at Freebird Publishers – Shop for presents with hundreds of unique gift ideas, you will find something for everyone, even for those who are difficult to choose for. If you have a someone you know in prison, we have hundreds of specialty books that you can give, and we mail directly into any prison for you.



At Freebird Publishers our gifts are for young and old, women or men, for any occasion or holiday and a huge collection of themes. Freebird Publishers has a perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether your loved one is inside or outside, and we ship the gift directly to them for you.