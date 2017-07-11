Gifts by Meeta Unveils Unique Rakhi Gift Hampers for This Year's Celebration

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --A festive day like Raksha Bandhan gets a task of finding a gift for a sister or something more than just a Rakhi for a brother. Not often does one decide to send a gift all the way to a different city so, why not do it in a grand way. Gifts by Meeta has decided to help the customers with an online delivery at the doors that will get the best Rakhi hampers with handpicked items in good looks and taste. The website has kept the hampers festive with a touch of tradition matched with contemporary flavors.



Since its start in 2013, Gifts by Meeta has made sure no occasion goes by without its contribution of best gift ideas and this time is no different. Brothers looking for a gift to wish their sisters with can find it easy to shop with different items lined up on one page. Gift shopping is going to take just a few minutes with an assured delivery of Rakhi gifts online at the doors. Any of the cities can be reached with free shipping that eases the burden on the pockets. Beautiful Rakhi gift hampers include stoles, jewelry, personalized items, goodies and makeup essentials.



"Most of the items are in trend and customers do not have to go on a quest to find and choose from different shops. We have put our thoughts in assembling these hampers and it can be purchased in without having to make multiple selections. The easiest shopping experience is here where you just have to make few clicks to get the gifts delivered at the doors. We have tried to simplify the process as much and have succeeded in including as many customers which are only going to grow this season", says the official spokesperson at the portal.



This online market for Rakhi gifts has certainly attracted buyers with a different take on Rakhi gifts. Hampers have been designed with coördinated items in colors, patterns, and trends. Special Rakhi gifts for kids are dedicated to their liking of colors and TV characters or sports club. The website has made special efforts to give customers what they have looked for with unique arrangements.



"It is an easy process that reaches out to the loved ones with many gifts so that they all can have their choices. As we do not opt to send gifts online very often, why not do it in a grand way and include the family in the wishes. Best Rakhi gift ideas have been planned to take the celebration to hostels and different cities that brothers have moved away to and will deliver the festival in same flavors and tradition as at home. This is our token of love to all the customers who want to keep the culture and tradition alive wherever they go", said the official spokesperson in further discussions about the functioning of the website.



About Gifts by Meeta

Gifts by Meeta is an online portal that comes up with new gifts for every season and this season is all about Raksha Bandhan. With fresh hampers and lovely ideas, the website has promised to deliver the best at each door with free shipping.