GiftstoIndia24x7's Perfect Rakhi Kit: Enabling Global Indians to 'Celebrate' RakshaBandhan Virtually

Kolkata, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2021 --Indians across the globe celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a popular Indian festival. In current times, it is synonymous with celebrating the beautiful bond that a sister shares with her brother. It is an important day for the siblings as most of them would have celebrated it every year. This Indian tradition is so deep-rooted that distances do not make any difference. Often, sisters travel across countries only to tie the rakhi on her brother's wrist. For rakhi 2021 it is going to be a bit different, as preference and prudence is to stay at home. The only plausible solution is virtual celebrations. For rakhi celebrations to be virtual, it is important that the brother receives a Rakhi Kit containing the essentials.



GiftstoIndia24x7 is the best suited to solve this problem. It not only provides an option to create your own perfect rakhi kit but also deliver it anywhere in India. A perfect kit would have a rakhi, vermilion (roli), rice grains (chawal), sweets or chocolates and dry fruits. Rakhi is a symbol that signifies that the brother-sister bond is strong. Sisters apply vermilion followed by rice grains to the brother's forehead. This is a gesture through which she wishes him success in all his endeavours. Sweets or Chocolates remind, that the sweetness in the relationship should always remain. Dry fruits convey the sister's prayer for her brother's good health.



GiftstoIndia24x7 makes it very easy to create your own rakhi kit. Depending on what your brother would prefer, you could choose from over 1000 rakhi designs. GiftstoIndia24x7 stocks enough quantities of each design. For chocolates, choose from a plethora of established brands or from a delectable collection of handmade exclusives. If you prefer the traditional way of sending sweets on rakhi to India, you would be spoilt with over a 100 sweets options. For those who prefer a quick selection, the well curated gift hamper section will be quite convenient. The exclusive personalized gifts section provides a unique option to express yourself. Only a few taps or clicks and you are ready with your own Perfect Rakhi Kit. You select, GiftstoIndia24x7 delivers.



If you were to send rakhi online through GiftstoIndia24x7, you would not even have to step out of your house. In addition, quality all-weather packing will ensure perfect condition delivery of your gifts. Following strict sanitizing protocols, they guarantee safe delivery. All you need to do is to place an order in advance, so that your rakhi kit reaches your brother before the day of rakhi. On the day of the occasion, you should set up a meeting on Zoom / Google Meet or through Facetime. If you are more than two siblings, a group call is a better option. Make sure you send a rakhi kit for each brother. Though nothing compares to the in-person celebrations, going digital is the next best option.



Even when far from India, Indians maintain an emotional connect with traditions. Rakshabandhan is one tradition which is close to everyone's hearts. Today, technology has evolved enough to help you to maintain your emotional connect. Choose GiftstoIndia24x7 to send rakhi to india, so that you can have that perfect virtual rakhi celebration.



About GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India's premier gifting platform especially curated for the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and mid-night delivery options.



The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 4000+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24x7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalised gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.