New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --According to Market Research, The Global GigE Camera Market is accounted for $0.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.



Manufacturing opportunities in China & India, rising adoption among the end users, efficient data transfer coupled with faster transfer rates are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as increased CPU load and educating users on rapidly changing machine vision standards are hindering the market growth.



GigE camera stands for Gigabit Ethernet Cameras. They are used in applications that need fast data transfer rates, multiple cameras, or long cable lengths. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras may as well be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by Gigabit Ethernet technology.



Based on Technology, the Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Generally, in an industrial environment, GigE cameras are required to capture and transfer data at a very high rate. This is achieved by the application of CMOS sensors in cameras that increase the speed of capturing multiple photos. Another major factor that is driving the adoption of CMOS sensors includes low cost and the easy integration of these sensors with the camera. Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. In the automotive sector specifically, the growing investments in the region coupled with the growth in investments related to e-vehicles is further expected to propel the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the GigE Camera Market include

-Allied Vision GmbH,

-Basler AG,

-Baumer,

-FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions Inc,

-Jai,

-Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd,

-Pleora Technologies Inc,

-Point Grey Research Inc,

-Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd,

-Sony Corporation,

-Teledyne Dalsa Inc

-Toshiba Teli Corporation.



Spectrums Covered:

- Color Camera

- Monochrome Camera

- Ultraviolet (UV) Cameras

- Near Infrared ( NIR) Cameras



Types Covered:

- Line Scan Cameras

- Area Scan Cameras

- Other Type Scans



Resolutions Covered:

- <1.0

- 1.0-1.9

- 2.0-3.5

- 3.51-6.0

- >6.0



Technologies Covered:

- Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

- Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

- Uncooled VOX Micro bolometer



Applications Covered:

- Manufacturing

- Non-Manufacturing



Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Few Points – Table of Content:



1 Executive Summary

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global GigE Camera Market, By Spectrum

6 Global GigE Camera Market, By Type

7 Global GigE Camera Market, By Resolution

8 Global GigE Camera Market, By Technology

9 Global GigE Camera Market, By Application

10 Global GigE Camera Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling



