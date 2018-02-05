Giggles Drop-in Childcare Announces Ten Year Anniversary Giving Smiles Galore

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Kitchen Tables, they're the origin of some of the best ideas. Such was the case ten years ago when two working parents were faced with the need for reliable care they were introduced to the drop-in style childcare. Their experiences led them to build upon the concept in hopes to help other parents with their need for more free time. And, so, Giggles was born!



"This became our mission, to offer childcare that was convenient, reliable, safe, and that operated at a higher standard," said Zach Richards, owner of Giggles.



Like any new business, this one needed a name. After many brainstorming sessions, a name for the new business was seeming close to impossible. That is, until the very one who had sparked the entire idea of the new business also sparked the idea for the name. "Our son was about one, and he had the most contagious, and full-hearted giggle that just consumed his face and spread to everyone else that was in the room. This was something that we wanted to capture, and to hear, from all the children that we cared for," adds Richards. In a business that was created with their son in mind, it is only natural that he played such a vital role in one of the biggest decisions.



Swaying away from the norm of traditional childcare and taking the route of drop-in childcare instead, still, a fairly new concept at the time was an easy choice to make. The stigma that is associated with traditional daycare environments is not what our founders had in mind when they envisioned their own space. The idea was to create a place that kids loved to enter into, and parents could feel at ease when taking some time for themselves- "We love being able to offer kids something that is just fun and that offers parents complete flexibility," said Richards. Achieving that took a lot of careful planning, and placing kids best interest at the top of the priority list.



The planning eventually paid off, and it is now a personal favorite of the founders to see the reaction of first-time families. Richards said, "I love the reaction when parents drop off for the first time. Often, by the time the parents finish the registration, the kids are playing and don't even want to say goodbye." By creating an environment that is both fun, and safe kids are excited to play and explore the center, and, typically, the parents are shocked and surprised that it really is that easy. The first reaction does not end at drop off, no, it doubles at pickup. "When the parents return to happy kids still playing and begging to stay a little longer, the parents are thrilled," adds Richards.



The idea of a company slogan was first toyed with as "the only problem you'll have is getting your kids to leave," but after seeing all of the possibilities that the company could offer the current slogan of "Playtime for them, free time for you!" was adopted.



Adding an appealing twist to the center was one thing that the founders knew was necessary for making their centers stand out from the rest. While on a trip to the most magical place on Earth - A.K.A. Disney World -they gained the inspiration that they had been lacking. The family explored The Swiss Family Robinson exhibit and allowed the attraction to spark their own imagination. With the help of a very artistic friend, Matthew J Leavell, the very first Giggles Treehouse was born; "We told him what we wanted to do, and he made it a reality. His work and attention to detail were absolutely amazing." Each of our locations has a treehouse that is unique to the center itself, and while we have since worked with many other talents, we are grateful to the one who first helped our childhood dreams become a reality.



Sharing lots of smiles, hugs, sweet faces, and giggles are what the founders love to experience with all Giggles families. A family who loved their experience, and wanted to share it with others - that is how the very first franchise location was born. It was revealed that they always felt a good feeling when they came in, and they wanted to own a business like that. To date, there are five locations in two states with a plan to expand to many more locations this year.



With so many families, there are countless stories of how Giggles Drop-In Childcare has been able to help them gain back free time, but they are all priceless. One story, in particular, stands out to the founders, as the most memorable, and rewarding experiences for them. They recall, "The mom dropped off her young girls. She had just moved here, her husband was deployed and she didn't know anyone. She was thrilled to be able to get a little break. She became a part of our Giggles family, and we grew to love her and her girls. When her husband came home on leave, he came in to pick up the girls. He looked me in the eye and shook my hand and told me how much it meant to him that his wife had some help while he was gone and that his girls had a place to play that they loved. He said he couldn't thank us all enough, and I have never forgotten it."



The Richards adds, "For all of the families that have helped fill the last ten years with so many wonderful giggles, thank you. We understand how important your kids are to you and we are honored that you allow us to be a part of your lives."



For more information visit http://www.gigglesdaycareinc.com/10years/.



