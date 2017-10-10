Giggles Drop-in Childcare Celebrates Raleigh, NC Grand Opening with Special October 15th Event

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2017 --Picking a daycare center is a serious decision. In North and South Carolina Giggles Drop-In Childcare has earned a spotless reputation for providing the highest levels of daycare, childcare, after school and summer camp services in a caring and positive environment. Celebrating their ongoing success, the company recently announced they will be holding a special Grand Opening event for their latest location Giggles Drop-In Childcare Raleigh, NC. The open house and party will be held on October 15th, 2017 from 12 – 4 PM and the entire community is invited to attend.



"We are beyond excited to be opening our doors in Raleigh," commented a spokesperson from Giggles. "It's a wonderful, vibrant community and we are looking forward to serving it to the best of our ability. Stop in, say hello and see what we have to offer!"



According to the center, some highlights of the Grand Opening event will include a chance to meet the staff, discuss the details of the different program options and tour Giggles; a raffle stacked with huge prizes, like one month unlimited membership, a date night package for four date nights up to four hours and a 10 hour package; pizza from the local favorite Salvios; face painting, crafts, balloons and kid's games with prizes; and many more surprises.



Giggles of Raleigh is located at 6504 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Reviews for the childcare center continue to be extremely positive.



Chris S., from South Carolina, recently said in a five star review, "I've actually used two different Giggles locations for my childcare needs and both have been amazing. It's clear they put real thought into who they hire and how they are trained. My son loves the place as much as we do. Fully recommended."



For more information be sure to visit http://www.gigglesdaycareinc.com/locations/raleigh-nc or call 919-438-1126.