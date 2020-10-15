Fort Mill, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2020 --With 5,000 square feet of play space to thrill kids at daycare, Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Fort Mill makes its way into the hearts and lives of local families. Decked out with a custom treehouse, toddler activities, a big kid room, classroom space, and a theater, the facility is right on-point with the company's mission. Let a kid be a kid and give them plenty of space to do it in. Sounds like music to parents' ears. Giggles, anyone?



Ran by franchise owners Sue and Matt Lydon, the Fort Mill kids drop-in has a prime location next to shopping, dining, and residential communities bustling with busy families. This gives parents easy access to the non-traditional daycare model that encompasses summer camps and after school care, too. With convenience top of mind, the Fort Mill's Giggles after school program provides buses that pick kids up directly from school. Once at the new facility, they are given a snack before doing homework with on-site after-school teachers. This is followed by a fun group activity and free play on ample areas surrounding the Fort Mill location's iconic Giggles Treehouse built by Studio Displays. It's a large freestanding indoor jungle gym equipped with slides and landings that turn mom's afternoon off into loads of fun for their kids.



Sue Lydon said of the new daycare in Fort Mill, "We want to help parents get some much needed time for themselves to recharge their batteries or get much-needed work and errands done. It all comes together so well because our team has a common goal. They treat every child with as much love and kindness as they would show their own children. We want to become an integral piece of your extended family. Let's put it this way; we want to be part of your village."



Giggles Drop-In Childcare in Fort Mill is located on Ben Casey Drive close to the intersection of HWY 160 and Dave Gibson Blvd right in between Tega Cay and Baxter Village. Open by 7:30 or 8:30 a.m., on some days, the on-demand childcare facility stays open as late as 11:00 p.m.



