There are few decisions as important to many families as who to trust to provide childcare services for their children. In North and South Carolina Giggles Drop-In Childcare are doing their best to help provide an answer to this question, winning rave reviews in the process. Continuing to focus on delivering a clean, safe, secure, fun and engaging space for children – where they can grow, socialize and enjoy themselves in a good, positive environment, the company recently announced the launch of their latest location in Raleigh, NC. The enthusiasm surrounding the grand opening is high.



"We are excited to be expanding our services to the families in Raleigh," commented Zach Richards, CEO of Giggles Drop-In Childcare. "I know we will be a great asset to the busy families in the area."



According to the company, who opened their first location in Wilmington, NC close to ten years ago, one of their main focuses is providing a staff, that is well trained, understanding of both parent and children needs in a childcare center, and known for their passionate dedication to providing a loving and caring family within Giggles' walls. Something which has made the childcare center a trusted and valuable ongoing part of many families lives.



Giggles Drop-In Childcare accepts children from 12 months to 12 years old. The staff is more than pleased to help with things like potty training, proudly having helped hundreds of children over the years graduate into being fully potty trained and wearing their big underwear.



In addition to the new Raleigh location, Giggles Drop-In Childcare also offer childcare in Cary, Wilmington and Jacksonville, NC as well as Greenville, SC. All locations share the same dedication to the high standards that have earned Giggles such a remarkable reputation.



Reviews for Giggles Drop-In Childcare continue to be completely positive.



Jessica Proulx, recently said in a five-star review of their Cary location, "We love Giggles! My son always looks forward to going and their theme nights are awesome. They have been lifesavers so many times when we needed childcare! The prices are reasonable and they have a lot of great package options. The staff is so friendly. Lindsey oversees the Cary location and she is so wonderful. I highly recommend them!"



For more information be sure to visit http://www.gigglesdaycareinc.com.



About Giggles Drop-In Childcare

Giggles Drop-In Childcare was founded in 2008 in Wilmington, North Carolina.



New Location Information:

6504 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 150

Raleigh, NC 27615



Contact:

Representative

855-DROPINS

info@gigglesdaycareinc.com