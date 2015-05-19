Gigmor Announces the Launch of Gigmor Jams Platform

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2015 --Today Gigmor introduces Gigmor Jams, a revolutionary new way for bands and musicians to facilitate and manage jam sessions and musical meet-ups using the Gigmor platform.



"We have big plans for the future in order to meet the evolving needs of musicians and bands and this is just the first step," said David Baird, Gigmor Founder/CEO. "The musician and band communities have been long underserved and we're excited to be breaking new ground with Gigmor."



Gigmor Jams is a game changer because it provides musicians and bands with the tools to simplify and manage their day-to-day business while allowing for more time to concentrate on the creative process. Within the platform, Gigmor members can schedule the time, date and location of their Jam. They have the ability to invite Gigmor members with whom they've been matched (based on Gigmor's proprietary matching algorithm) as well as screen other potential Jam attendees who have expressed interest in participating in the Jam. The Jam Host also has the ability to communicate updates, changes, etc. via the Gigmor messaging platform.



David Baird adds, "We're currently developing a more robust feature set that provides for a wider range of musical meetups, such as: auditions, gigs, showcases, workshops, etc. This is an exciting time to be a musician or band because a lot of great technology is being developed to meet their needs."



Gigmor is the leading social network for musicians, bands and industry talent buyers. Gigmor intends to reinvent the ways in which musicians and bands are connected with paid gigging opportunities and the way industry talent buyers discover new talent.



To learn more about Gigmor, please visit www.gigmor.com.



About Gigmor

Gigmor is a website that helps musicians connect with other musicians in their area using a new algorithm based on music genre and instruments played. Gigmor's goal is to revolutionize how live music is booked. Over 35K+ emerging artists now use Gigmor to meet other players, organize events (jams, sessions, auditions, workshops), and find paying gigs and other career opportunities. Live music at clubs, events, parties and festivals is a huge business and we plan to leverage our proprietary matching technology to connect bands to live gigs. Along with a major LA talent booker, we're developing Gigscore, a proprietary analytics tool to help talent buyers find the right emerging artists--Klout for bands.



