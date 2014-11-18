Gilbert Company Always Professional in Moving Reaches New Heights in Breast Cancer Awareness Contribution

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --Always Professional in Moving, the top moving company in Gilbert, is known for their charitable works. Every October, they don their pink attire and spread awareness about breast cancer, all while raising money to donate to the cause.



This October they threw on their pink shirts and made APM history by raising more than five thousand dollars for breast cancer awareness. Customers took pictures with the movers in pink shirts, spreading awareness even more through social media.



“It wound up being a really awesome time with our movers around the valley,” says owner Bernadette Lavigne. “We had people walking up to our guys, asking to take selfies because they thought what we were doing was so absolutely awesome.”



Always Professional in Moving will be holding a sponsor appreciation this week to show their gratitude for all who got involved and helped bring in donations for such a wonderful cause.



APM will be continuing their charitable work through the months of November and December. To find out how to get involved, please call 480-633-5555.



About Always Professional in Moving, Inc.

Always Professional in Moving, Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated moving company with over 20 years of experience, and has been serving residents and businesses with an unsurpassed level of integrity and professionalism.



