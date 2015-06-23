Gilbert Martial Art Training Center Announce Their Beginner Adult Karate Classes Are Available from June

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Gilbert Martial Art Training Center provides a variety of fitness and martial programs for children and adults of all ages. Their goal is to take the students to the next fitness level, making them better people and stronger martial artists.



The Tigers Lair's Karate classes are perfect for people with no motivation for sports. A lot of people who are not active and have no motivation for sport have come along to the Karate classes and gained a love for marital arts and other fitness classes.



The Gilbert Martial School takes care of students' specific needs providing a perfect combination of great workout and team supportive environment at affordable prices.



Gilbert Karate classes teach people effective self-defense and unshakable confidence, while enriching their life with the philosophy of ancient Goju Ryu Karate. The classes are conducted by the best Gilbert karate instructors who dedicate their efforts to develop students' personality and improve their mental and physical wellbeing. Their guidance will give students confidence in other life aspects, in their everyday life, at workplace, and other sports. They will feel a boost of energy and improved mood free from daily stress.



People interested in the Karate class in Gilbert, Arizona can learn more about the Gilbert Tiger Lair's Goju Ryu Adult Karate classes, by visiting http://www.tigerslairaz.com/classes/Adult-Karate#.VYgge6aLeOE



About Tigers Lair – Gilbert

The Gilbert Martial Arts Training Center provides students with various fitness and self-defense courses.



Media Contact:

Tigers Lair - Gilbert

1674 North Higley Road Suite 101

Gilbert, Arizona 85234

P: 480-522-1001



About Pedro Diaz

Pedro is a GoJu-Ryu Karate (Shodan), Daito Ryu Japanese Jiujitsu (Nidan) and Judo (Shodan) Black Belt under Ruben Font. He began training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in 2004 and is a 1st Degree Black Belt under Gustavo Dantas. Pedro served in the US Navy Special Forces from 1982-1999 as a Chief Navy Diver. Pedro served in Mobil Diving and salvage unit 2 Expeditionary Combat Salvage and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobil Unit 12.



Pedro Diaz is the Owner and Head Instructor of Tigers Lair Martial Arts located in Gilbert, Arizona since the year 2009.