Gilisoft Video Editor Is Now Available as a Free Download

Gilisoft, a leading supplier of professional and affordable software, is pleased to announce their All in one video editing software is available as a free download. The Gilisoft Video Editor, which has become one of the most recommended tools for video merging, video splitting, and general video editing services, allows users to try out the product before purchasing it.



The all-in-one video editing software is a powerful set of tools that can help the user produce a professional looking video for personal, business, or professional use. GiliSoft Video Editor supports AVI, MPEG, MP4, WMV, SWF, 3GP, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MOV, ASF and almost all popular video formats. It comes with many different professional video editing tools including video conversion. It also allows the user to add watermarks, subtitles and add video effects. With the easy to use interface and the powerful set of tools, it has become one of the leading products on the market.



Exclusive Features of Video Editor include:



- Powerful Video Cutting Function



- Advanced Video Cutting Function



- Powerful Video Joiner



- Powerful Video Splitter



- Add Special Effects to Video



- Add Watermark to Video



- Add Subtitle to Video



- Adding Music to Video



- Rotate Video



- Easy Video Cropper



The All-in-one video editing software allows individuals to remove the expense of hiring an expert to film and edit the recording of their special event. By using the software, which is available to download at http://gilisoft.com/product-video-cutter-joiner.htm anyone with or without experience can produce a stunning video. It has been called one of the easiest video editing software packages available, and as such, can turn amateurs into professionals.



The full version of the all-in-one video editing software is available to purchase for $49.95.



To see more information about Gilisoft video editing software, please visit http://gilisoft.com/product-video-cutter-joiner.htm



Gilisoft has also announced their Multimedia Toolkit Suite Special Offer



11 Powerful and Useful Video Software in One Pack, which including Video Converter, Video Editor, Screen Recorder, Slideshow Movie Creator, Movie DVD Converter, Movie DVD Copy, Movie DVD Creator, Audio Converter Ripper, Audio Recorder Pro, Audio Editor, and MP3 CD Maker. With this Multimedia Toolkit Suite offer the consumer will save up to 79% (http://gilisoft.com/multimedia-toolkit-suite.html).



About Gilisoft

GiliSoft was founded in 2005, after many years of development and growth, has become a professional software developer. The area we work be mainly in system optimization, security, encryption, and digital multimedia.