Gingerbread House Jubilee Returns to Wolfeboro

Wolfeboro, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2020 --The Gingerbread House Jubilee is back for a fourth annual celebration, albeit with a couple of significant changes from years past. The event is still a silent auction featuring several gingerbread cottages made by Gingerbread Amy and local artisans, and will take place at Yankee Pedlar, located at 12 N. Main Street in Wolfeboro from 2-4 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020. One gingerbread cottage will be raffled off for free, so stop by for some hot chocolate and drop your name in the hat!



"We thought it might be fun for visitors to pop into the office, place a bid, then shop around town before checking on their bid," explains Amy Knapp, known as Gingerbread Amy on Instagram, regarding the change of location.



The jubilee is sponsored by Yankee Pedlar, Wolfeboro's oldest real estate brokerage firm, and Gingerbread Amy. This year's silent auction will directly benefit The Lakes Region Humane Society—and the event might even feature a visit from old Saint Nick himself!



Knapp, a gingerbread aficionado, REALTOR® and president of Yankee Pedlar's Gingerbread House Division, has been working with gingerbread for over two decades. This is her fourth year organizing the event. In addition to her duties at Yankee Pedlar, she also teaches a class called "The Tao of Gingerbread House Design + Construction," which helps curious pastry architects get into the craft. New Hampshire magazine will feature Gingerbread Amy in its December issue.



"We are always thrilled to see Wolfeboro's talented, creative residents come out to support local charities," says Knapp. "We usually have a great crowd and look forward to hosting this event each year. It really helps us strengthen our ties with the community, and is a fun way to celebrate this season of giving. Plus, some people come every year to pick up a gift or holiday decoration for their home or office."



The auction will be open-house style, and participants do not need to be present to win. Bidders may use aliases if they want to keep their identity secret.



For more information about the Gingerbread House Jubilee, please reach out to Gingerbread Amy today.



About Yankee Pedlar

Yankee Pedlar is Wolfeboro's oldest and largest real estate brokerage firm, with decades of continuous service to the area. A full-service real estate agency, the firm specializes in vacation rentals adjacent to Lakes Winnipesaukee and Wentworth, as well as properties on Mirror Lake and throughout Tuftonboro and Alton, NH.