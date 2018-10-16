GIR Property Claims Is Here to Help Hurricane Michael Victims with Their Insurance Claims

Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Hurricane Michael, the hurricane that landed in the U.S this week, destroyed the Florida panhandle this Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. No hurricane of that magnitude has hit the Florida panhandle since 1961 and needless to say, they were not prepared. The destruction this hurricane has left in its wake is reminiscent of Hurricane Irma. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are said to look like "a war zone," with the land seemingly barren. Now millions of people are left to deal with the aftermath of a storm no one was expecting.



Mexico Beach Resident, Scott Boutwell said "Our lives are gone here. All the stores, all the restaurants, everything. There's nothing left here anymore."



Hurricane Michael is out to sea now, but some of the effects are still being felt. Millions of people are without electricity, businesses have been destroyed, homes are shattered, torn or flooded, and the death toll resulting from this storm continues to rise. This is a daunting time for so many people with broken homes, but GIR Property Claims is here to help those in need of assistance with their insurance claims. With a tragedy like this happening, GIR Property Claims can help homeowners take off some of the burdens on their shoulders.



GIR Property Claims is a public adjuster company located in Orlando, Florida, and Miami. Due to this tragic event, GIR wants to help homeowners in Florida and Georgia, try to regain their lives. GIR Property Claims work for the homeowners and not the insurance companies. They make sure homeowners insurance benefits are maximized to the full amount they're entitled to under their policy. They do this by assessing the damage, to speaking to your insurance company and any other additional expenses. Once they do this, they negotiate the best settlement for homeowners so that they can begin rebuilding their lives.



Hurricane Michael has already done more damage than anyone imagined, GIR Property Claims can help homeowners gain their lives back one step at a time.



