Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --A lawsuit has been filed against the Egyptian government on behalf of Edgar Iorgens, whose ex-wife Elena was one of the 224 victims of the terrorist attack on Metrojet Flight 9268. Iorgens' complaint alleges that the plane's destruction was the consequence of poor security and negligence by the air carrier Metrojet, and airport personnel at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport. The claim #1008/2016 was formally filed in Cairo on May 24, 2016. The first hearing is scheduled on June 26, 2016.



The complaint alleges that the Egyptian government, who owns the Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, is liable for lack of security and negligence with respect to Flight 9268. Iorgens names the Egyptian Prime Minister, the Minister of Aviation, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Police, and the Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport as defendants.



The Flight 9268 attack reveals that airport ground personnel are the Achilles heel of airport security. An ongoing investigation brings to light that the person who placed the bomb on Flight 9268 was likely an airport baggage handler. Iorgens' attorney, Tom Girardi, stated that he believes "if stronger security measures were implemented within the Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport's hiring process, the potential for insider-driven terrorism would be greatly reduced."



Employing even one radicalized individual can drastically diminish an airport's safety.



Iorgans' complaint was filed on behalf of his minor daughter who is now motherless as a result of the destruction of Flight 9268.



