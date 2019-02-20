Gistmi.Com 2019 Independent Safety Auditor's Report

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Gistmi.Com is proud to report conformity with safe online buying principles generally accepted in United States according to the Online Shopping Trust Agency.



According to Auditor Martin Westminster: "We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate business self-regulation operating effectively since 4 February 2015. Based on the internal control over criteria like: orientation, selection, transaction, delivery and customer care while proactively considering current and future needs as well as the increasing expectations of regulators and the second lines of defense, the business units and the risk/compliance functions we can conclude an adequate experience is provided to buyers."



The only inconsistencies were found with shipping of wrong items or slower delivery times. They were predominant in 2015-2016 but the new development of the shipping policy alleviated most of these problems. No unresolved reports of non/wrong-delivery by customers exist.



"Since 2015 we have delivered more than 200.000 products with no issues to our customers. In the beginning we have experienced growth related problems like a large volume of orders and sometimes delays in answering or delivering the orders in time. These problems were at a tolerable level and we compensated all customers affected with discount coupons. These problems are left behind as we have scaled our entire activity to the current number of orders. Currently the number of wrong items shipped or delays in delivery is almost non-existant. Also please keep in mind that always customer support is ready to assist you 24/7" said owner and CEO Brett LaValley