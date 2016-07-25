Give a Creative Look to Commercial Sales Brochures with Advanced FlipHTML5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --To reach out to the potential customers of the business, it is mandatory to attract them through exciting offers about the products and services. This can be done if the sales brochures are animation-rich and glue the users to screen. The sales brochure creator by FlipHTML5 is the best alternative for the creation of advertisements in digital format as stated by Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



Easier Way of Publishing Online Brochures



The focus of business house is to excel in the online market, and it become necessary to reach the customers through customized websites. If the advertisements of the products are too boring or cannot hold the users for long, then it may create a problem for running an online business. The business owners can now rely on FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing technology, which is an artistic platform for sales brochure creator. Here are some of its versatile features:



- Interactive Quality - The commercial users can create animated and content-rich brochures that will attract the consumers. They are interactive, and one can add animations to give prominent digital experience to the users.



- Enriching Media - To make the sales brochure look more attractive, the commercial users can add local media player, YouTube Videos, images, photo links, Flash Animation, and much more.



- Real-Time Shopping - Let the users enjoy the impulse and real-time shopping experience from the business website as they go through the catalogs. FlipHTML5 digital magazines are also available on their Android Phones or iPhones.



Lastly, this sales brochure creator has changed the sales scenario and has made it more appealing.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides a digital platform for publishing brochures, catalogs and magazines through interactive tools.



For more details, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



