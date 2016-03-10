Give Activewear Changes Name to GIVIDA to Reflect Broader Hunger Relief Commitment

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Give Activewear announced today that it is changing its corporate name to GIVIDA Activewear. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company's name with its aid strategy and reflects the company's recent commitment to broaden its borders to a global focus.



"We are extremely excited about the introduction of our new name. The new name – GIVIDA Activewear – allows us to emphasize how our aid actually saves children's lives, and provides a more literal translation for what our main objective is: to "give life" back to these children," said Kelly Olson, CEO of GIVIDA Activewear. "We felt this name change better represented our main objective. We wanted to shift our focus from just the general act of giving to the act of giving life back to children across the globe in desperate need of help."



GIVIDA Activewear is fighting world hunger by donating 10% of each sale to provide life-saving meals to children with severe acute malnutrition through their partnership with Action Against Hunger, the leading humanitarian organization fighting hunger. These meals are part of a 45 day treatment program that is provided to young children diagnosed with acute malnutrition. This program has a 90-95% cure rate.



GIVIDA has also recently released its latest Spring 2016 collection providing even more meals per piece and featuring inspiring, positive messaging on each. To learn more about how GIVIDA Activewear is helping to end world hunger visit http://www.gividaactivewear.com/how-we-help and to view the new collection visit http://www.gividaactivewear.com. The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products throughout the 2016 calendar year.



About GIVIDA Activewear

GIVIDA Activewear is a new women's activewear brand that is dedicated to ending world hunger. With every purchase made, GIVIDA will provide life-saving supplement meals to severely malnourished children in impoverished regions around the world including Uganda, Guatemala, Kenya, and more through a partnership with Action Against Hunger.



Once 50,000 meals have been provided, the company is committed to building a farm as a sustainable food source in one of the impoverished regions we have been aiding. Global health is their main initiative. They want to help consumers stay motivated and save lives at the same time. Their mission is to promote people, while providing for a better world.



Contact Information:

Kelly Olson

(916) 765-4651

Kelly@gividaactivewear.com

http://www.gividaactivewear.com