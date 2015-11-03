Give Activewear Rallies Women in the Fight to End World Hunger

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Give Activewear, a new women's activewear brand dedicated to ending world hunger, announced today its official debut in the marketplace. Purchases of any piece in the new collection will provide between six and fifteen life-saving supplement meals to malnourished children in Uganda.



"We want to revolutionize what it means to be health-conscious," said Kelly Olson, co-founder of Give Activewear. "When a woman wears pieces from our collection, she's not only making an investment in her own health, but in the health of children who rely on the kindness and generosity of others in order to thrive."



Each piece in the new Give Activewear collection features positive messages, including "Do Good," "Give" and "Be the Change." The company fosters positive actions by donating 10 percent of sales to Action Against Hunger in order to provide these meals. Action Against Hunger (www.actionagainsthunger.org) is a global humanitarian organization that saves lives while building long-term strategies for self-sufficiency.



Action Against Hunger provides aid in more than 45 countries. Proceeds from Give Activewear will support the 30 percent of the world's children who suffer from severe acute malnutrition and live in Uganda.



As the company grows, Give Activewear strives to increase its philanthropic work in Uganda. When the company reaches an initial milestone of providing 50,000 meals, it will build a farm as a sustainable food source in one of the villages that has benefited from the company's ongoing support. Sustainable farming is championed by humanitarian organizations across the globe and is a proven solution for helping to end hunger and poverty in the developing world.



"Global health is our main initiative," said Olson. "We want to help you stay motivated and save lives at the same time. Our mission is to promote a better you, while providing for a better world."



For more information about Give Activewear and to shop the new collection, visit www.giveactivewear.com. For social media updates, follow the company on Facebook (www.facebook.com/giveactivewear) and Instagram (https://instagram.com/giveactivewear).



