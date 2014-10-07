Give Back Challenge Indiegogo Campaign Makes Helping Others Sustainable, Attainable and Cool

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Doing what Millennials do best, an Orlando-based social enterprise branches out to redefine philanthropy in the digital age. Founded by young entrepreneurs with an answer to dynamic social change, the Give Back Challenge asks for an army of influencers to link arms in the creation of, and participation in, video challenges. Challenges ask viewers to unify and sustainably support their community. Adding to the fun, they may also garner prizes and recognition for the challenge creator.



Similar to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the summer’s viral humanitarian effort that raised $115 million for a cure, the Give Back social enterprise depends on the kindness of strangers. Creating an “Everybody Wins” movement, participants themselves are the direct delivery system giving aid where it’s needed most.



The Give Back Challenge model goes a little something like this. If one million participants enter a challenge to feed five hungry people, five million hungry people are fed. If one million people answer a video challenge to pick up ten bags of trash well, there are ten million less bags of trash on the streets. Could there be a simpler, more cost-efficient way to multiply the effectiveness of the masses?



Redefining the art of giving so every single person can participate, the Give Back Challenge creates a well-spring of practicality. Now, people without the cash to give to charities can give their time and their effort to help those who need it most. William Fang, Founder and President of Give Back Challenge said of the timeliness of the project, “This generation needs a new way to work together to create sustainable change. Though many charities do wonderful work, people don’t have time to do the research to see who is actually passing benefits on to those who need it most. Using technology first, we create face-to-face interactions that brings positive change immediately.”



Give Back Challenge Indiegogo crowdfunding perks include rewards as well as donations to outlets creating real social change. Donations will support programs like the FEED Foundation that provides school meals to hungry children and Give Directly, which donates to extreme poverty in Kenya.



About Give Back Challenge

The Give Back Challenge is a sustainable social enterprise designed to redefine the act of giving charitable donations. Utilizing the public as a goods and services direct delivery system, participants post videos asking viewers to accept challenges that directly benefit the communities they’re designed to serve. The challenge model solidifies a new approach to philanthropy in the digital age.



