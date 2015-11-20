Give Back with Quality Garage Doors' Turkey Giveaway

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2015 --Quality Garage Doors, a long time leader in garage door installation services in Virginia is embracing the holiday spirit by offering a new way for customers to give back to their community. For the 2015 holiday season, whenever a customer purchases a new garage door from Quality Garage Doors, a turkey will be donated to a local food bank.



Every year, millions of Americans go hungry and can't afford even a bowl of soup during the holiday season, let alone a traditional holiday meal. Every single turkey donated represents dozens of hungry Virginians that will be able to enjoy a healthy filling meal when the weather is coldest. It represents families able to truly celebrate these upcoming holidays with full stomachs and happy faces.



Quality Garage Doors truly makes the customer part of the giving process by asking that the customer choose the local food bank that receives the donation. This allows the donation to be that much more personal for the customer and for the people receiving this donation to be members of the customer's home community. There truly is no better feeling than helping others who live just down the street or around the block.



Rewarded for Being Generous



Showing charity to those in need is a reward all in itself. But Quality Garage Doors thinks that customers that choose to be giving this season deserve an extra reward as well. Not only is Quality Garage Doors donating a turkey with every new garage door installation during this holiday season, but customers also get to enjoy a 12% discount on the cost of that garage door installation. This is just a small gift that Quality Garage Doors is offering to customers as a thank you for choosing to help out the hungry and needy during this holiday season.



Both the discount and the donation are good on any garage door installation offered by Quality Garage Doors, no matter how simple or complicated the project. This deal is just as good on a simple one-door white steel garage door installation as it is on a complicated three-door, multi-colored, carriage house cedar garage door installation. At Quality Garage Doors, every customer is treated equally and has an equal opportunity to give back to their local community.



With the holiday season fast approaching, bringing cold weather and visiting relatives, now is the perfect time to get a new garage door in Virginia and this offer is the perfect way to install that new door, at a discount, while helping out people in need at the same time. New customers can get a free estimate on the cost of their garage door installation and schedule an appointment for installation by calling 540-212-1520.



A happier holiday season is just a phone call away.



For more information, please visit http://qualitygaragedoorsva.com/