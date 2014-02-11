Give Her Diamonds, Pearls, Sapphires and Rubies for Valentines Day with the Free Ebook "Jewels for My Valentine"

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2014 --"Jewels for my Valentine" is the first book in the series "THE ROYAL JEWELS" which consists of 90 pages of the most sublime jewels from Royal Jewellers: Mouawad from Beirut, Adler from Geneva, Carnet from Hong Kong, Buccellati from Milan, Jewellery Theater from Moscow, David Morris from London, Anna-Maria Cammilli from Milan and more.



Beautiful images are punctuated with the personal thoughts and excerpts from interviews conducted by Kostas Metaxas over the past 25 years. Also included are links to the online video interviews showing many of the secret workshop that created these micro-sculpture masterpieces.



About Kostas Metaxas of EXERO

Kostas Metaxas of EXERO films is one of the largest independant producers of profiles on the who's who of fashion, design, jewellery, gastronomy, fine and applied arts, music and new media. Based in Berlin Germany, and Melbourne Australia, EXERO supplies it's programs to Broadcasters including CNN, SKY, Red Media Russia, Bloomberg, ABC & Ovation, amongst many others. He also consults for the international luxury business with clients including Robert Mouawad, Laurence Graff, Maria Gaspari, Paspaley Pearls, Autore Pearls and BHP Aurias Diamonds.



