Give THANKS to Family and Friends by Using Santanna Energy's Referral Program

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2020 --The fall season puts customers in the giving spirit – and Santanna can help! Do customers know they have a choice in energy providers? Do they also know that choice can result in rewards that can be shared with family and friends?



Santanna Energy Services has served energy needs for over 32 years by offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna Energy is 100% employee-owned and serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA. Santanna Energy Services values its customers and considers them a part of its family! Once a customer makes the easy switch over to Santanna Energy as their natural gas and/or electricity provider, they automatically become eligible to join Santanna Energy Rewards!



What is Santanna Energy Rewards? Upon enrolling in a Santanna energy plan, customers can become a member of the Rewards Program. This exclusive loyalty program offers Santanna customers a minimum of $25 Reward Dollars each month just for paying their bills – that's $300 each year in rewards! And once they are a member, they can earn additional bonus Rewards by referring a friend to Santanna!



These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as:



- Online shopping deals (brand name merchandise and FREE shipping)

- Meal deals for delicious take-out or in-restaurant dining

- Discounted gift cards to give for special occasions

- High-value grocery coupons for stocking-up on essentials

- $500 epic Visa gift card giveaway

- Deal of the Day for a "special surprise"

- Travel deals to consider as we begin exploring and visiting again



The best part – Santanna Energy Rewards Dollars never expire! PLUS - new options and bonuses are added each month!



What is the Customer Referral Program? Customers who love Santanna as their energy provider of choice can share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 additional Rewards Dollars! (This program is for current customers only.)



How does it work? For each person a customer refers to sign up with Santanna Energy, they get rewards! The process follows three easy steps!



1. Current customers tell everyone about Santanna Energy Services and give out the phone number (855-913-1125) to enroll.



2. Friends enroll in a Santanna energy plan by calling 855-913-1125.



3. Friends mention the current customer's First and Last as the PROMO CODE.



After the sign up is complete, the current customer receives an email worth $25 Rewards Dollars that can be used in the Santanna Energy Rewards portal.



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying their energy bills?! People have to USE it, so they might as well CHOOSE it! Maybe people don't realize all of the uses for Natural Gas and Electricity, such as.. warm showers, cooking dinner, laundry, warming a home, cooling the fridge, air conditioning and more! Santanna Energy is the perfect choice! Not only do customers receive rewards for paying the bills they HAVE to pay, but they also receive fixed rate plans at competitive prices to fit their lifestyle needs!



Santanna Energy Should Be The Energy Choice!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs. For many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. The company was founded in 1988 and has been in business for 32 years and growing!