New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2011 --Recently reinvented and revamped with a new look, phati’tude Literary Magazine is back in action with a new team of volunteers and a set of new titles that offers a culturally diverse collaboration of emerging and established writers available on Amazon.com.



The idea is to unify and educate people on cultural diversity through different genres of literature from the U.S. and abroad that is both informative and entertaining. Just check out our Author/Artist Index, and previews of the issues we've already published, and you’ll quickly discover that phati'tude Literary Magazine is an invaluable resource that connects readers to today’s contemporary writers.



phati’tude Literary Magazine is an affordable, dynamic, and entertaining way to show someone you care. Even though 2011 has been a year for eBooks and economic struggle, there’s nothing that puts a bigger smile on someone’s face than getting a copy of phati’tude to curl up and read for hours at a time. Just picture it: fireplace, herbal tea, and a fine collection of poetry, in-depth interviews, essays, artwork, and stories to keep you entertained and warm at the same time. phati’tude Literary Magazine is a worthy addition to anyone’s collection of literary works.



phati’tude Literary Magazine is available for sale on Amazon.com and other online outlets. Library and institutional subscriptions are available through subscription services such as EBSCO, Basch Subscriptions, Inc., Wolper Subscription Services, Swetsand HARRASSOWITZ.



Established in 1997, phati’tude Literary Magazine is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed quarterly magazine published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides a forum for diverse literary works from around the globe.