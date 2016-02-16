GiveBand Launches a Charity Bracelet with a Purpose

Lake Bluff, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --Charity bracelet company, GiveBand has announced the launch of their first 4 GiveBand Bracelets. Each GiveBand supports a different cause – children, wildlife, health and clean water. GiveBands have the word GIVE printed in a single red bead.



It's becoming harder and harder to find local charities and causes to support. People typically donate to the largest, most funded and marketed charities, without realizing that they can positively impact locally.



Social Marketing Manager, Alex Chase said, "our focus is to create a platform that will allow people to give small and impact causes locally, and do it on a global scale."



GiveBand is currently available online at www.GiveBand.com, with the intention of rolling out their retail sales in late-summer.



For more information, visit the website: http://www.giveband.com



About GiveBand

GiveBand, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is a jewelry company with a purpose. Their mission is to help impact causes related to children, wildlife, health and clean water. GiveBand has a 50% profit pledge on each one sold. They intend on releasing new style bracelets along with a necklace in the coming future.



Media Contact:

Name: Alex Chase

Phone: 847-881-6233

Email: hello@giveband.com