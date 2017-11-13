Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --As we pass the 2-month anniversary of Hurricane Harvey's devastating visit to Houston, two things are clear. First, the devastation Harvey left behind will remain with us for years. This was a major disaster and Houston will never be the same. Second, Houston grows stronger from Harvey every day. The community within Houston and surrounding areas proved itself to be extraordinary in their response to help those affected by the storm.



"It's hard to believe two months have passed," discusses Kelsey Morrill, Director of Marketing for Amazing Spaces. "We've been doing our part to help as many people as possible in the aftermath of the storm. To this day, we still encounter people who are affected by Harvey. This just shows how much devastation was left behind."



From the moment Harvey hit, Amazing Spaces' team was ready to assist those in need. From Saturday to Monday, all phone calls were routed to the Amazing Spaces' training manager, who personally took over 2,000 calls from clients, those in need of storage, and those looking for donations. Team members could get to the store as early as Tuesday and all stores were open by Wednesday after the storm. Fortunately, all Amazing Spaces properties remained free of any storm damage or flooding. "It was devastating to hear stories of how our community had been affected by Harvey. My team and I knew we needed to give everything we could in each interaction. We stayed open late, we listened to those who needed support, and we worked to help people recover what they could" recalls Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces.



"We wanted to make sure we were able to help as many people as possible," expresses Kathy Tautenhahn, Vice President of Amazing Spaces. "We encouraged non-profits, churches, and community leaders to let us know what they needed, and we would do everything in our power to meet their requests. We were able to get the word out through local news sources, such as Hello Woodlands."



To date, Amazing Spaces has donated over $5,430. Most recently, Amazing Spaces donated a portion of rental income from Hurricane Harvey to Interfaith of The Woodlands. The check was presented at Interfaith of The Woodland's launch of their newest edition of The Book The Woodlands (see photo, courtesy of Interfaith of The Woodlands). "We know there are still plenty of people in our community who still need help. We plan to continue supporting those in need as long as we can," encourages Ms. Tautenhahn. "If you know a non-profit group helping those affected by Harvey who could benefit from support from Amazing Spaces, please let us know. All they have to do is submit a donation request and we'll do our best to help them."



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces is Houston and surrounding community's premiere boutique provider of secure self-storage and moving supplies. Established in 1998, Amazing Spaces' properties have worked to provide a self-storage experience that is remarkable. Amazing Spaces will be opening its 6th location in Houston in January 2018.



Find an Amazing Spaces Storage Centers storage location near you and discover the Amazing difference.