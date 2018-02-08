GJK Building & Remodeling Excels as Custom Builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --A home is a happy place. However, the merriment and laughter get strained if the design fails to impress. The designers and entire construction team at GJK Building & Remodeling, however, make sure to attend to every detail and create the most spectacular and apt home for each client that is just perfect.



From the spacious living room and attractive patio to the functional bedrooms and kitchens that look pristine and immensely attractive, the custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina make sure to weave magic with concrete, glass, and steel every single time. The result is a beautiful home in tune with the personality of the owner. Not only is the seamless design unusual but the clever use of spaces that brings the outdoors inside most spectacularly without inconveniencing the user is something that only the builders of GJK Building & Remodeling can boast about.



Expertise and experience are qualities that every aspiring homeowner hopes to obtain in a builder. Just imitating the designs from the well-publicized homes is not something that the able GJK Building & Remodeling builders bring to the table though. Instead, every single home is created lovingly in keeping with the customer's wishes. A resident of the greater Charlotte area is pleased to discover the natural features that define Charlotte being incorporated within their individualistic homes too, an aspect that is overlooked by the competitors of Gary Knowles, an architect par excellence and the owner of GJK Building & Remodeling.



Sure, everyone has a dream. However, the art of giving life to the dream project without destroying the budget happens to be the goal of GJK Building & Remodeling. The team is as passionate about its projects as the homeowner making the final home a vision for sore eyes indeed.



Call 704-845-6036 to get all queries answered or visit http://www.remodelwithgjk.com/ for custom homes in Charlotte and Weddington.



About GJK Building & Remodeling

GJK Building & Remodeling is a company engaged in creating beautiful homes for the beautiful people residing in and around Charlotte. Gary Knowles, the owner of the company, takes a personal interest in every single project and brings it to fruition with the aid of his highly skilled professional team.