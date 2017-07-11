GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Announces Options for Kitchen Renovation in Charlotte and Matthews NC

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --When it comes to home decor, the image of a well-furnished kitchen invariably crops up in mind. A good kitchen nicely propped up may even stir up major inspiration for cooking. Similarly, a dull, boring kitchen with scratches on the wall may only dampen one's spirit. This is where GJK Building & Remodeling LLC comes into the picture.



The company is a premier resource of kitchen renovation in Charlotte and Matthews NC. With over 25 years of experience, they have been serving the people in these areas, exceeding expectations. To design the best kitchen for their customers, they strive to combine novel ideas with integrated technology.



The experts are street-smart, friendly and courteous and they understand the value of time and investment. With years of industry knowledge, they have been able to serve their customers with utmost professionalism. After receiving the call, they will arrive at client's address and inspect everything to make a free estimate for the entire project.



With varieties of options at their disposal, one can easily find the right idea for the kitchen renovation. The experts will always assist them in this case. Over the years, the company has also developed a good track record of delivering quick quality service without much of hassles.



Quick response, quality service and commitment to their customers have set them apart from their competitors. In addition to kitchen remodeling, they also specialize in a bathroom remodel in Matthews NC and Weddington. Whether it is kitchen remodel or bathroom remodel, they can make structural changes to improve the appearance and functionality of the space. Using latest technology, they can successfully upgrade the areas without any hassle.



For more information on kitchen and bathroom remodel, kindly visit: http://www.remodelwithgjk.com/waxhaw-weddington-matthews-and-charlotte-nc-kitchen-remodeling-and-bathroom-remodeling/ or call at: 704-845-6036 to fix up an appointment.



About GJK

GJK is a full service design-build remodeling company based in Charlotte, NC. They believe in only having a few projects ongoing at one time so as to not lose sight of the quality and craftsmanship that they demand, and the attention their clients deserve.