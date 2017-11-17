GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Emerges as Top Builder in Matthews and Waxhaw North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --For those who are on the lookout for a design-build resource in Charlotte, Waxhaw, Weddington, & Matthews, North Carolina or any of the surrounding communities, can trust GJK Building & Remodeling LLC to carry out a brilliant job for them. They are the right choice for homeowners who do not want to settle for just any house. GJK Building & Remodeling LLC have nearly 25 years of experience in the field of designing custom homes. The owner of our company, Gary Knowles, is an architect and a general contractor, and they can provide a turnkey service.



Picking the right builder for designing and building custom homes in Charlotte and Weddington starts with working with an experienced company. Experience matters and Gary Knowles brings quite a lot of it. They have been in the design-build field for more than two decades and counting, and they point out the fact that much of their expertise is garnered by working with the locals. The architecture in the greater Charlotte area is going to have a particular flavor that would not be appropriate in other parts of the country. Since they have deep roots in the community, they showcase a firm understanding of the types of custom homes that will fit seamlessly into any local environment.



When it comes to versatility, one would hardly find any other design-build company who brings so much of it. From a rustic design that that is appropriate for a rural setting, to an upscale, stately custom home, they can build one anything that suits their preference and budget. A look at the completed projects will certainly prove something about their abilities and help new homeowners make a right decision.



Call 704-845-6036 or visit http://www.remodelwithgjk.com/custom-home-builders-for-charlotte-waxhaw-weddington-and-matthews-nc-residents/ for more details.



About Gary Knowles

Gary Knowles, the owner of GJK Building & Remodeling, brings over 25 years of experience in the residential remodeling and building field. They are recognized builders in Matthews and Waxhaw North Carolina.