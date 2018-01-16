GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Offers Design Build in Charlotte and Matthews, North Carolina That Saves Money

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Be it bathroom remodel or kitchen remodel, custom home additions or sunrooms, it is strongly recommended to take the Design-Build route when remodeling. Unfortunately, many people that have been involved building and construction are still not aware what "design-build" is all about.



GJK's design-build process provides their clients with a single source of accountability when undertaking a remodeling project. After the initial consultation, a design contract budget is added to the detailed construction budget. Before embarking on the project, the experts make sure the projects are finely designed within the allocated budget and get them approved for construction. With years of experience, they can add elements to the home while keeping the budget in mind.



While communication problems may cause hindrance to the construction, the design-build process eliminates such problems, saving one project time, money and aggravation. It also allows for products and materials to be specified up front so that there is no sacrifice of quality products or craftsmanship.



For any addition or renovation, GJK builder in Charlotte and Weddington takes great measure to ensure that the result looks good. The experts also specialize in matching materials, textures, woodwork and design in every addition they build.



For those looking for kitchen and bathroom design and remodeling, GJK is the most trusted name. They work with their clients to design their dream kitchen or bath and help them choose the selections of all products required to complete the dream space. The team of experts carefully work with their trade partners to complete the new kitchen and bath project on time and within budget.



Their experience in home remodeling covers every part of the home inside and out. Whether someone is looking for a simple deck spacious patio or a fantastic outdoor living experience, they can create precisely what one is looking for.



For more information on design-build in Charlotte and Matthews, North Carolina, visit http://www.remodelwithgjk.com.



