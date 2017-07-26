GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Offers Interior Design with Kitchen Remodel in Charlotte and Matthews NC

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --A good kitchen keeps peace in the family. Not only does it increase the value of one's house but also it adds convenience to one's daily life. For a quality kitchen remodel service, look further than GJK Building & Remodeling LLC. The company extends its hand to join with the customers to create a beautiful new kitchen. The expert team of professionals will take care of every aspect of the kitchen remodel in Charlotte and Matthews NC from plumbing to cabinetry, giving a completely new look to this favorite corner.



At GJK Building & Remodeling LLC, the process starts with a free estimate. The experts listen to the customers about what they want in their kitchen. Considering one's needs and budget, they might propose to create a 3D model. Once the customers choose the types of materials they want to use for the project; the crew will complete the measurements and prep work.



The kitchen remodeling will be completed promptly with an agreed upon timeline. The professionals focus on constant open communication throughout the entire remodeling process to ensure satisfaction at every step.



The company specializes in every detail from flooring to cabinets and countertops and every other aspect of building the perfect kitchen in Charlotte and Matthews, NC. Over the years the company has earned a great reputation for its quality craftsmanship and material for remodeling one's kitchen.



In addition to kitchen remodel, they also specialize in bathroom renovations, sunrooms, home remodeling renovations, custom home building and more. The experts are all fully licensed and certified to execute any renovation projects with finesse and ease. Whether it is kitchen renovation or bathroom renovation, they are fully equipped to upgrade the spaces without altering too much of the structural details.



About GJK Building & Remodeling

GJK Building & Remodeling brings 25 plus years of experience in the residential remodeling and building field. The company shares a very personal relationship with all their clients and provides quality, value, and personal service that they rightfully deserve.