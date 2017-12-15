GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Spreads Happiness as General Contractor in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --There is no bigger happiness than building a new home. It is everyone's dream to own a big residential property that has all the luxuries of life. Those who do not have any financial restrictions, can go for a new house but those with financial constraint needs to think otherwise. Home additions or remodeling options work best for them. Custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina like GJK Building & Remodeling LLC not only helps in building new homes, but they are also into offering home additions, remodeling and renovations as and when required. They are highly professional in their work and is backed by years of experience related to the field.



As one of the top general contractor in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina, they will always be standing by their clients for assisting them with home renovations and additions. For all those clients who entrust the company with their home additions and renovation projects, they can have the peace of mind that their home is in good hands. The owner of the company, Gary Knowles, has been applying all architectural and building talents for over a quarter of a century, and one has comprehensive understanding of the stylistic sensibilities that are utilized in this particular part of the country.



Whether it is a small home addition, or a big change, home remodeling projects are for a lifetime. The changes incorporated are not temporary, and so one has to think deeply before giving the nod. The remodeling professionals working with GJK Building & Remodeling LLC offer personalized attention which is one of the reasons for their success as well. No two person thinks alike, and their taste will also not be the same. Ideas have to be sought individually and communication has to be transparent, both of which is promised and provided by GJK Building & Remodeling LLC.



Call 704-845-6036 for more details.



About GJK Building & Remodeling LLC

GJK Building & Remodeling LLC are notable custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina with many successful home designing and building projects to their credit.