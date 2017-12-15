GJK Building & Remodeling LLC Wins People's Hearts as Finest Custom Builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --Every home is different, and it reflects the lifestyle of the owner. There is one custom home builder in North Carolina that helps new homeowners get the home of their dreams. GJK Building & Remodeling brings their more than 25 years of service in the field of building beautiful homes for their clients. They have a good number of clients who are very happy with their work.



Building custom homes is not a matter of joke. Everything is on the paper, and to put in real in front of one's eye's requires expertise, and GJK Building & Remodeling LLC brings loads of it with them. The owner of the company Gary Knowles is an architect and a general contractor so that they can provide a turnkey service, and this streamlines a process that can be challenging to coordinate. It is evident that new homeowners will want every dollar to be accounted for as they are putting their hard earned money on the property. Any experienced custom home builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina will be transparent with the process that goes on. There are many things attached to a home building, and all the aspects of it are shouldered well by GJK Building & Remodeling, who are one of the finest general contractor in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina.



Being one of the top-graded custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina, they bring valuable experience to the field. They have been in the design-build field for more than two decades and counting, and they are backed by local experience that they have gathered over all these years. The experts are of the opinion that the architecture in the greater Charlotte area is going to have a particular flavor that would not be appropriate in other parts of the country. With deep roots in the community, GJK Building & Remodeling LLC has a firm understanding of the types of custom homes that will fit seamlessly into any local environment.



Call 704-845-6036 for more details.



About GJK Building & Remodeling LLC

GJK Building & Remodeling LLC are notable custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina with many successful home designing and building projects to their credit.