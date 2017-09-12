GJK Building & Remodeling Secures Enough Space with Excellent Home Additions in Weddington and Charlotte

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --While buying a new home can be an expensive deal, home additions can be great alternatives that can save one money and resource. Considering this option will allow one to have more creative input into the design of important aspects of one's home.



On certain occasions, people are forced to move for reasons beyond their control. Sometimes, they might have relocated due to their jobs, or they might want to move closer to an ill loved one, or they might decide to move because they no longer feel safe in their neighborhood. On the other hand, some people make this choice because they might need more bedrooms, more kitchen space, or another floor. In such cases, there are ways for people to get their desired home space without moving an inch. Home additions will be the answer.



With GJK Building & Remodeling, one can tap into an extraordinary level of experience and expertise. The company enjoys expertise of its well-skilled resource to provide home renovations, home remodeling, and home additions in Weddington and Charlotte.



Gary Knowles developed the company to apply his architectural and building talents to create the result for his esteemed clients and customers. He has a comprehensive understanding of the stylistic sensibilities that are utilized in this particular part of the country.



Also handling massive home renovation and remodeling projects, they also understand the importance of personalized attention. When it comes to home upgrades, tastes can vary considerably from one person to the next. This is why GJK Building & Remodeling emphasizes on client communication so that they can gain an understanding of customers' needs and specifications. They evaluate one's home, and they explain everything to successfully guide their clients in making a fully formed decision. They stand behind their commitment and make sure there are no worries when one puts their trust in GSK.



About GJK Building & Remodeling

GJK Building & Remodeling brings 25 plus years of experience in the residential remodeling and building field. The company shares a very personal relationship with all their clients and provides quality, value, and personal service that they rightfully deserve.