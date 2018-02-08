GJK Building & Remodeling Stands Tall as the Undisputed Leader of Custom Homes in Charlotte and Weddington

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --Owning a home is a dream that every American harbor but having it created to specification is something only a select few can hope to achieve. This dream is not about allowing imagination to run riot though. GJK Building & Remodeling has shown that it is indeed possible to make one's dream come true courtesy its expertise and knowledge.



Giving shape to the dream is what Gary Knowles, the owner, and architect of GJK Building & Remodeling excels at. Yes! It is his passion that drives the team to design and create the most spectacular custom homes in Charlotte and Weddington today.



Unfortunately, many individuals allow their dreams to stagnate as they consider the costs of building a custom home to be crippling. GJK Building & Remodeling professionals understand the need and aspiration of their customers though and try to incorporate the best into a limited budget pleasing the homeowners greatly. Gary Knowles recommends asking around and discussing the details with several architects and builders in the area before taking the decision. This act in itself speaks volumes for the confidence that the team has and its ability to create beautiful homes customized for every client of theirs.



It would surely help to ask for a portfolio of designs from GJK Building & Remodeling right before engaging them. The customers of the company have nothing but high praise for it and would not consider hiring any of their competitors in future. Whether it is creating a bespoke home or remodeling of the interiors or simply renovating a part of the house, there is no builder that can come close to GJK Building & Remodeling especially when it concerns constructing within a stringent budget.



Call 704-845-6036 for more information on projects completed by the renowned custom builders in Charlotte and Matthews North Carolina or visit http://www.remodelwithgjk.com/.



About GJK Building & Remodeling

GJK Building & Remodeling and its owner Gary Knowles are the undisputed masters of construction in greater Charlotte area today. The art of building a spectacular home from scratch has been the forte of this company for 25 long years. Each project is overseen by the owner who treats it exactly like his residence. The customers are a satisfied lot therefore and strangely reluctant to allow other companies to handle their next projects.