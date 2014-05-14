Gkon Demonstrates Energy Efficiency Through Their Line of LED Lighting Products

Ghaziabad, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Gkon is known for their campaign to promote safe and energy efficient products that include developing and promoting climate change adaptation strategies. The company stated that LED lighting helps in reducing the energy consumed for indoor and outdoor lighting. They have a wide range of LED lighting products that include LED bulbs, LED panels, LED spotlights and LED tube lights. LED, or light emitting diode, is a type of solid-state lighting that uses a semiconductor to convert electricity into light.



Led bulbs are six to seven times more energy efficient than conventional incandescent light and can reduce energy use by up to 80%. LED lamps are said to be the future of illumination because of their efficiency and longevity. LED lamps have a lifespan of 35,000 to 60,000 hours, compared with the 1,000 hour lifetime of incandescent, and 8,000 hour lifetime of compact fluorescent bulbs. Once LEDs reach their limit, they simply become progressively dimmer rather than immediately burning out. LED lamps are also 100% recyclable and do not contain Mercury. This helps in reducing hazardous wastes from filling up landfills.



During its initial development, LED bulbs were limited to application on circuitries and instrument panels. After engineers started to bundle LEDs to increase illumination, its application has since increased and is now used for indoor and outdoor illumination. There are now LED flashlights and lamps that can provide sufficient lighting.



Gkon promotes the use of LED lighting because of it has numerous benefits including financial savings. Its longevity and efficiency are its prized factors that make it an easy option to consider. Other energy efficient electrical products available from Gkon are modular switches, MCBs, fans, wires, cables and other electrical accessories. Visit their website, gkon.in, to learn more about their products and their advocacy towards safe and efficient energy consumption.



About Gkon

Gkon is a company that provides safe and energy efficient electrical products. Included in their line of products are LED bulbs and lamps. The company is located at gkon Akash, Plot No. 11/12, 13 Site – IV, Industrial Area, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad – 201010, Uttar Pradesh, India. Their number is + 91- 120- 6402730 and email address is marketing@gkon.in.