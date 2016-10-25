Gladstone Family Dental Group Makes Going to the Dentist Fun for Children

Gladstone, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --The pre-school, gentle-dental visit is a great way for the child to meet the dentist. The child will get acquainted with Dr. Platt, Dr. Dale and the team. We get a lot of satisfaction out of acquainting children with the basic sights and sounds of a checkup appointment.



The children's hygienist is absolutely wonderful with children and with her captivating energy, will prove to them that going to the dentist is a truckload of fun.



Dr. Dale states, "I am confident that the visit will give the parents and child the knowledge and tools needed to achieve great oral health for a lifetime." Dr. Dale knows that each child is unique and that he needs to provide a positive experience for the child.



"A child's first dental check-up should take place between 24 months and three years. Some suggestions to prepare for that first visit are: Explain to the child that the dentist will look inside the mouth and use a tiny mirror to be able to see the teeth better. If all 20 of the baby teeth have come in, prepare the child for the possibility that the doctor or a member of the team may want to clean the teeth with a toothbrush and some toothpaste," remarks Dr. Platt.



Avoid using words such as needles, shots, drill and other words that are likely to frighten the child. Another way to create positive feelings about dental visits is to remind the child that going to the dentist is a sign of growing up.



It is the goal of Dr. Dale and Dr. Platt that children leave the office with a positive attitude toward dental treatment. The doctors and the staff also ensure the parents will feel comfortable in their role as the main caregiver in the child's oral health.



Expect there to be bumps along the journey. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), trauma most often happens to baby teeth at two to three years old when motor skills are developing, but establishing a dental home early-on is the first step in preparing for possible tooth trauma.



Memberships in professional organizations allow Dr. Platt and Dr. Dale the opportunity to network with other leaders in the dental field on new technology and procedures.



To make an appointment at Gladstone Family Dental Group, call 816-452-3420.