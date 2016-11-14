Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --South Florida store, Glam Sparkle n' Glitz announces the launch of their new website to a ready marketplace. Now supplying consumers worldwide with fun beach-themed accessories, gifts, and jewelry, the website is the eternal vacationer's answer to Floridian chic. The next best thing to being there, GlamSparklenGlitz.com gladly shows the wares of local designers and artists in the seaside village of Lauderdale by the Sea. An homage to the area, with over 50% of all their offerings exclusive to their store alone, the site and corresponding Facebook page are hot spots of their own.



Bill Glazer, founder of one of the most popular stores in Lauderdale by the Sea said of the launch, "You know, we're rather low-key in our little half-mile hamlet in South Florida, but now, with the launch of the site, our slow pace style has gone global. Of course, we're familiar with that because of the success of our Get Waisted 'unfanny fanny pack,' and for that we're grateful."



Using bling as a working principle, with multiple exclusive pieces encrusted with Swarovski crystals, GlamSparklenGlitz.com offers themed jewelry, bags, clothing, hats, towels, shoes, beach toys, and houseware products. Clothing includes themed tee-shirts that use tongue-in-cheek charm with mermaid details. Tote bags, magnets, and Christmas ornaments show off the fun of sea turtles, manatees, and even a sunbathing Santa. What more could a Florida lover want?



The new artisan and gift website for shopping in Lauderdale by the Sea also offers Glazer's proprietary Get Waisted wearable carry-all. Designed to keep personal items like a smartphone, headphones, and money safe in zippered compartments, the spandex belt keeps hands free. Conveniently worn by zipping it around the waist, the Get Waisted carry-all is so thin it can be worn underneath clothing. Essential for athletes, tourists, or busy moms enjoying the comfortable design in cool stretch fabric, the newest twist on the fanny pack is available direct from the maker now only on the new Glam Sparkle n' Glitz website. Enterprising, the Get Waisted fashion belt also makes an appearance at 140 retail locations in fifteen states nationwide.



About Bill Glazer

Bill Glazer is the founder and owner of the companies Glam Sparkle n' Glitz and Get Waisted. Based in Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, the companies supply the marketplace with high-quality accessories.



