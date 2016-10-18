Glamira Highlights the Elegancy of Pearls with Diamonds

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Glamira has been known for being a reputable and unique jeweler, specializing in custom jewelry designed for the unique individual, and commitments and bonds all walks of life. With the combination of various stones, colors, and cuts, Glamira's creative approach to jewelry design is second to none. Although this approach is clear through Glamira's line of jewelry, it is especially apparent in the combination of jewelry and accessories with pearls and diamonds.



About Glamira

Glamira is known throughout Europe and the United States as an industry leader in the custom jewelry market. The company's first store opened in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999, where their headquarters and head offices are located today. Through the years, Glamira has grown from selling and manufacturing a wide range of jewelry to becoming the well-known and reputable jewelry giant in the European jewelry sector.



Glamira has expanded considerably in a relatively short amount of time. In a little over a decade, Glamira grew from selling and manufacturing jewelry to begin to focus on manufacturing custom jewelry. By making this decision to execute such a huge change, Glamira was able to successfully expand its customer base. As a result, Glamira can better serve its customers by providing them with top-of- the-line, beautiful jewelry.



About Products by Glamira

Glamira specializes in manufacturing and creating custom wedding rings, engagement rings, earrings, and an endless array of jewelry for both men and women. Glamira's products range in color, cut, and style, including white and yellow gold bands, precious and semi-precious stones, and unique cuts and combinations, including pearls and diamonds.



Some of Glamira's top-selling products with the combination of pearls and diamonds includes the following:



- GLAMIRA Ring Sarita – A stunning rose pearl and diamonds wrapped elegantly around the white gold band.



- GLAMIRA Ring Serena – Another style of ring with a gorgeous rose pearl and diamonds accentuated around a white gold band.



- GLAMIRA Ring Jeremia – Another unique style ring with a cultured rose pearl atop a white gold band adorned with diamonds.



These beautiful combinations clearly accentuate and highlight the elegance and sophistication of pearls with the glitter and beauty of the diamond, making it the perfect combination for the special person who represents both.



For customers and clients who choose to work with Glamira for their custom jewelry needs, Glamira provides all customers with an official Diamond Certificate, which proves the cut, clarity, color and quality of the diamond. Glamira stands by its products, and ensures that all certificates are certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the most reputable diamond institute in the world.



Glamira believes in providing value to all customers. As a result, consumers are familiar with the Glamira brand and name, and they know that by working with Glamira for their jewelry needs, they will get a piece of jewelry that is not only crafted at the highest quality, but that will also be unique and represent a special bond that can't be recreated by any other jeweler.



Visit here to learn more about the various products created by Glamira, as well as its line of unique yet stunning combinations, such as pearls and diamonds.



Contact:



For more information on Glamira or where to find their products, visit Glamira's website at http://www.glamira.com or contact the team of customer representatives and account managers Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.



Visitors and customers are also encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com.