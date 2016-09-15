Glamira Offers Line of Jewelry for the Stylish Man

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Glamira is one of the major industry leaders in the European jewelry market. Not only is Glamira known throughout Europe, but the Glamira name, brand, and products are also becoming known in the United States. Their growing product line of wedding rings, engagement rings, custom jewelry and even men's jewelry is marking more success for the company.



About Glamira

Glamira opened their first store in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999 where they showcased a wide range of diamond jewelry, wedding rings, engagement rings and precious and semi-precious stones. In the last eight years, Glamira has grown to become one of the biggest names and brands in the European jewelry sector.



Glamira specializes in selling and manufacturing custom jewelry, which includes wedding and engagement rings, diamond jewelry, men's jewelry and even the custom design of jewelry for both men and women.



Through the expansion and growth of their extensive product line, it is clear that Glamira has grown exponentially in a relatively short time frame. The company has executed changes in operations and offerings, which have made a huge impact on their success, growth, and brand recognition. The decision to sell and manufacture custom jewelry, which was a pivotal decision in the company's success, was brought to fruition in 2011.



About Men's Jewelry By Glamira

In addition to providing a wide range of custom jewelry, which include wedding rings and engagement rings, Glamira also offers something for the guys, too. Their products include the following:



- Wedding rings

- Stylish rings

- Cuff links



Men's wedding rings and bands are available in gold, platinum, and palladium, and can be personalized and customized to meet the needs of the customer or for the commitment he is making to his special someone. Glamira's wide range of men's rings also include diamond rings, gemstone rings, and onyx rings. Diamond, gemstone, and onyx cuff links are also available.



Glamira's value proposition is to provide a quality product, personalized service and attention, and a unique value that beats the competition. Of course, any of Glamira's products and men's jewelry options can be customized and personalized to fit the needs and wishes of each customer.



Although most men are only looking for "the basics" when it comes to jewelry, Glamira has taken "the basics" to a whole new level, giving the new-aged man the opportunity to branch out with their accessories and jewelry. Glamira participates in this movement to help the modern gentleman achieve a classy, sophisticated appearance that he is looking for.



Contact:



In addition to give customers the opportunity to customize any piece of jewelry, Glamira wants to ensure that their customers are satisfied with their purchases. Glamira offers a 60-day return policy for any unsatisfactory purchases.



For more information on Glamira as well as their line of men's jewelry, be sure to visit their website at www.glamira.com or contact them Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm. Visitors are encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com