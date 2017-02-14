Glamira Offers Rings and Custom Jewelry for Men

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Glamira is a major industry leader in the European jewelry and accessory market. Glamira offers a line of custom jewelry products for both men and women. Glamira's growing product line of wedding rings, engagement rings, custom men's jewelry, such as rings, watches, and cuff links are quickly expanding into other markets, including the United States.



About Glamira

Glamira began as a small retail store in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999 where they showcased a wide range of diamond jewelry, wedding rings, engagement rings and precious and semi-precious stones. In less than ten years, the official "Glamira" name and brand was established, and the company has grown to become one of the biggest names and brands in the European jewelry market.



Glamira began as a jewelry retailer and seller in Germany. In 2011, Glamira expanded into manufacturing custom jewelry, including an extensive line of wedding and engagement rings, diamond jewelry, and accessories for both men and women. This proved to be a pivotal decision that would pave the way to success.



About Men's Jewelry By Glamira

Although Glamira's best sellers are wedding rings and engagement rings for both men and women, Glamira has also expanded its line of men's jewelry and accessories, including rings, watches, cuff links and more. The company wanted to expand its target market and offer both casual and classic styles to celebrate the stylish gentleman.



Men's wedding rings, bands, and watches are available in gold, platinum, and palladium, and can be personalized and customized to meet the needs of the customer – making any selection the perfect gift or the perfect symbol of a special commitment. Glamira's wide range of men's jewelry also include diamond rings, gemstone rings, and onyx rings. Diamond, gemstone, and onyx cuff links are also available.



The Glamira mission is to provide a quality product, personalized attention and service, and a unique experience that beats the competition. This is why Glamira makes it possible to customize any product or piece of jewelry to meet the needs, wishes, and style of any customer.



The majority of men are simple when it comes to jewelry. However, Glamira strives to reach a man's inner style and preferences by taking simplicity to a whole new level. Glamira gives men the opportunity to branch out and explore their styles by offering a range of jewelry, accessories, and customizable options.



Contact:



In addition to providing customers opportunities to customize any piece of jewelry and/ or accessory, Glamira goes above and beyond to ensure that their customers are satisfied with their purchases and have acquired a piece of jewelry that represents personality, style, and a commitment. Glamira also offers a 60-day return policy for any unsatisfactory purchases.



For more information on Glamira as well as their line of men's jewelry, be sure to visit their website at www.glamira.com or contact them Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm. Visitors are encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com.