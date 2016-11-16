New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Glamira is a global custom jewelry seller and manufacturer, and is one of the biggest names in custom jewelry today. With the holiday season upon us, Glamira is ready to be a part of customers' gift-buying experiences. By offering a wide range of engagement rings, anniversary rings, promise rings, earrings, necklaces and cuff links, customers can easily find that special gift for that special someone, and experience what working with a true jeweler is like.



Although engagement rings and wedding rings are some of Glamira's top-selling products, Glamira also offers other ring styles and options for both men and women, such as promise rings. Because customization and personalization are two of Glamira's specialties, customers can select a promise ring that says "commitment", and have it customized to fit that special bond with someone special.



About Glamira

Glamira opened the doors of its first office in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999. In under a decade, Glamira has expanded from being solely a jewelry vender to a global success, offering a wide range of stunning jewelry and accessory options and even manufacturing custom jewelry. Glamira is now known as a reputable, quality, and sophisticated brand that is recognizable throughout the United States and Europe. Glamira's headquarters still remain in Heilbronn, Germany today.



Glamira Offers the Ultimate Promise with Promise Rings. For customers who are looking to find that perfect gift for a special someone but maybe isn't quite ready for that "next step" in their relationship, Glamira offers a wide range of promise rings, a ring that represents a promise or a commitment to a special bond with a special someone.



Glamira offers an extensive line of promise ring options and finishes, including ceramic and gold, silver design, and steel and gold. Glamira's promise rings can come in two sets, representing two hearts joined together in a special, unique bond or as a single set. Glamira's promise rings are also available in various styles, such as a ring with a shiny finish for the simple to ring sets with diamonds and different gold finishes and intricate designs.



With every diamond purchase, Glamira provides customers with an official Diamond Certificate, certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the largest and most reputable non-profit diamond institute in the world.



Glamira also provides free shipping on all online purchases and also offers insured delivery services so that customers can rest assured that their purchase will arrive safely and securely and won't be damaged while in transit. In order to ensure that their customers are 100% satisfied with their experience, Glamira also offers a 60-day return policy on all purchases. If a customer is not 100% satisfied with their purchase or experience, then Glamira wants to hear about it, and the opportunity to make it right.



For more information on the Glamira brand or to explore jewelry options, accessories, and other products, be sure to visit Glamira's website at http://www.glamira.com or contact the team of customer representatives and account managers Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.



Visitors and customers are also encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com.