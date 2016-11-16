Glamira Provides the Magic This Holiday Season

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Glamira, one of the biggest names in custom jewelry prepares for what is known as the most wonderful time of the year. Customers are already thinking about their Christmas shopping, gift ideas, and making plans for the holidays. For customers who are trying to find that special gift for that special someone, Glamira is proud to offer their new Christmas Chic page on their website to help customers explore gifts for her.



The Glamira name and brand is known worldwide as being one of the top custom jewelry manufacturers, and custom wedding and engagement rings are among their top-selling products; however, Glamira also offers an extensive line of other gorgeous jewelry and accessories, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and pearl jewelry.



About Glamira

Glamira was first established in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999. Through the years, Glamira has expanded from selling and manufacturing a wide range of jewelry to specializing in the creative custom design of jewelry. In under a decade, Glamira has expanded exponentially and has become a well known brand throughout the United States and Europe as being a top custom jewelry manufacturer and seller.



Special Gifts for Him and Her. The holiday season is always a busy time of year, however, Glamira makes it easy for customers to explore gift ideas for that special someone and even make their purchases online or in store.



This year, Glamira offers a number of special gifts for her (and him), including:



- Engagement rings

- Earrings

- Bracelets

- Necklaces

- Pearl jewelry

- Cuff links

- Watches



With a wide range of sparkling, gracious, and classy gifts for both him and her, customers can find everything they are looking for, for that special someone with Glamira. Of course, all of Glamira's jewelry options can customized, engraved, and personalized to represent and fit that special someone's personality, character or that special bond between you. Glamira's jewelry options are all designed with the utmost precision and accuracy and promises stunning results that are bound to stand out.



Glamira provides customers with an official Diamond Certificate, certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the largest and most reputable non-profit diamond institute in the world with every purchase. Each purchase also comes with official documentation guaranteeing the cut, quality, clarity and color of the diamond or gemstone.



Glamira also provides free shipping on all online purchases as well as a 60-day return policy. Glamira seeks to provide customers with the very best experience, from exploring gifts or that perfect piece of jewelry to giving that special someone a gift that lasts a lifetime.



Visit here to explore more jewelry, gift options and ideas, and to learn more about how you can take a piece of jewelry and customize it in a unique way for that special someone. Holiday shopping just got easier with Glamira.



For more information on the Glamira brand or to peruse their jewelry options, accessories, and other products, be sure to visit Glamira's website at http://www.glamira.com or contact the team of customer representatives and account managers Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.



Visitors and customers are also encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com.