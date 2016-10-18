Glamira Showcases Opal for October

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Glamira is one of the biggest names in custom jewelry today. When consumers see a piece of jewelry from Glamira or when competitors hear of the Glamira brand, both know that the particular piece of jewelry was designed with a level of creativity and built with a level of craftsmanship that can't be beat.



Although Glamira is known for selling and manufacturing custom wedding and engagement rings, the company is also known for its unique line of other types of jewelry and accessories, including rings, earrings, and bracelets featuring birthstones. The birthstone for October is Opal and Tourmaline, and Glamira offers both gemstones in unique patterns, designs, and accessories.



About Glamira

Glamira opened its first office in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999 and has quickly expanded and become a global success in a relatively short span of time. Today, Glamira is known throughout Europe and the United States as being one of the biggest names in the custom jewelry market. Through the years, Glamira has expanded from selling and manufacturing a wide range of jewelry to specializing in the creative custom design of jewelry.



By executing such huge operational changes so early in its business venture, and by really focusing on customer needs and wants, Glamira successfully expanded its customer base from consumers to other jewelers, all of whom come to Glamira for their expertise in stellar custom jewelry.



The October Birthstone.



Glamira specializes in manufacturing custom jewelry. Wedding rings, engagement rings, and earrings are at the top of the list of popular products. However, Glamira also offers an endless array of other types of jewelry particularly using various precious and semi-precious gemstones, including birthstones.



The October birthstone is Opal and Tourmaline, and can be found in these different types of jewelry and arrangements:



- Tourmaline – Tourmaline is a beautiful green stone that can come in a wide range of cuts and styles, such as a solitaire diamond, flower, three- and five-stone arrangements and the Halo.



- Fire Opal – Fire Opal is a firey, passionate-looking stone that represents the orange and red October season. Customers can get this stone in similar arrangements and styles, such as a solitaire diamond, flower, three- and five-stone arrangements and the Halo.



These beautiful gemstones represent the beautiful Autumn and harvest season. Combined with an attractive setting and arrangement, and customers have a stunning piece of jewelry designed to stand out and attract.



Glamira provides all customers with an official Diamond Certificate, certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the largest and most reputable non-profit diamond institute in the world with every purchase. Each purchase also comes with documentation certifying the cut, quality, clarity and color of the diamond or gemstone.



Glamira believes in providing the highest value and quality service to all customers. Customers know the Glamira brand and name, and they know by working with Glamira they will get a high quality and gorgeous piece of jewelry that is built just for them.



Visit here to learn more about the various products created by Glamira, as well as its line of unique yet stunning combinations, arrangements, and gemstones for any birthday or special occasion.



For more information on Glamira or where to find their products, visit Glamira's website at http://www.glamira.com



Visitors and customers are also encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com.