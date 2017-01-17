Glamira's Jewelry Through Generations

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --There are many things that people cherish in life. Some of these things are material items, such as an antique, an heirloom or even a piece of jewelry or accessory. For example, a grandmother's pearls, a mother's diamond ring, or a father's cuff links. These things are often passed on to each generation, becoming a tradition in many families and cultures.



One of the things that Glamira is most proud of is to be able to participate in these traditions, and to be able to make their mark in each generation. Whether it is a necklace or a child's first pair of birthstone earrings, an engagement or wedding ring that a young couple share or earrings for a special occasion or a golden anniversary, Glamira is there for every stage in life, helping to continue traditions for many generations to come.



About Glamira

Before Glamira was officially Glamira, the small retail jeweler was based in Heilbronn, Germany. Their first retail shop in Heilbronn opened in 1999, and in 2011, the official Glamira brand was established. In less than a decade, Glamira made major business growth and development changes in order to expand their service offerings, products, and collections, ultimately expanding their customer base and becoming a global grand and imprint known for custom jewelry, modern and timeless designs, and high quality craftsmanship.



Today, Glamira is known throughout Europe and the United States as being one of the top brands and imprints in the custom jewelry market.



Glamira's Custom Jewelry Designs Are Truly Timeless



Glamira offers an impressive and stunning collection of custom jewelry, ranging from precious and semi-precious gemstones to full carat diamonds. Glamira also offers accessories for both men and women that are truly timeless pieces but with a modern, high-end appeal. From bracelets to brooches, Glamira helps customers choose their family's next heirloom to pass on to the next generation.



- Birthstones – Customers can find or customize just about any piece of jewelry to include a birthstone gem. From earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, a birthstone can make any piece of jewelry timeless that can be enjoyed from generation to generation.



- Diamond engagement and wedding rings – An engagement ring and a wedding ring are symbols of the special love, bond, and commitment between two people, and are pieces of jewelry that many adults purchase in their lifetimes. Diamond engagement rings and wedding rings are also often passed down to the next generation. Glamira offers a number of diamond engagement ring and gemstone engagement ring options that can be personalized just for her.



- Anniversary bands – For elderly couples who are celebrating an anniversary, an anniversary band pair is the perfect way to say "I love you" after so many years. Anniversary bands can be designed and personalized to include an engraving, a ring stone types, and/ or a particular metal.



High Quality Products and Service



Glamira designs jewelry and accessories with the highest level of craftsmanship and quality. All products are 100% nickel free, and are designed with GL certified diamonds and stones, certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the largest and most reputable non-profit diamond institute in the world. Each purchase of a diamond, crystal or gemstone comes with certified documentation on the cut, quality, clarity and color of the diamond or gemstone.



Visit here to learn more about Glamira as well as peruse their impressive and unique jewelry collections, combinations, and arrangements for any birthday, anniversary, special occasion or life event.



Contact:



For more information on Glamira or where to find their products, visit Glamira's website at http://www.glamira.com or contact the team of customer representatives and account managers Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm to learn more about designing a custom jewelry piece.



Visitors and customers are also encouraged to email their inquiries to service@glamira.com