Glamour Magazine to Launch Special Edition on Kickstarter

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --AI Reyes turns to Kickstarter for his latest endeavor, Dame Frame Magazine, a glamour magazine to tell the story and display the beauty of unknown local talent around Portland and revitalize the glamour modeling industry. Reyes entered the online fundraising pool after recognizing the need for a showcase of local modeling talent.



"Dame Frame Magazine is a glamour photography magazine meant to celebrate female beauty in today's world. Dame Frame is creating a photo magazine for the admirer of female beauty, to showcase the sexiness of women in the Pacific Northwest. The core guiding philosophy behind the publication is that every woman is a sparkle in time. The effort of this magazine is to showcase their beauty in its prime in a highly glamorous yet classic way," says AIfredo Reyes, Founder of Dame Frame Magazine.



Funding is the first major obstacle to getting any new business off the ground. Entrepreneurs have to become more innovative in their fundraising tactics, and the independent community has embraced sites like Kickstarter.com. Fashion Photographer, AI Reyes is turning to the Internet to raise funds for his latest project, Dame Frame Magazine first print edition, a glamour magazine brand to showcase the beauty of west coast talent in Portland.



In line with Kickstarter.com guidelines, AI Reyes have a set number of days to raise all the funds, or the project receives nothing. Reyes' campaign has a 34-day fundraising window, from start to finish. If the allotted budget is not raised by December 4th, all pledges are canceled and the campaign will not be funded.



Reyes' business is not just about fashion; Dame Frame Magazine is about style, beauty, and imagination. It's intended to be intimate, close and personal view into the women photographed. It's about how their personality is displayed to the eye of the photographer. It's a decidedly modern undertaking, with a fashion flair and a sexy approach, bold and exciting.



When the project is successfully funded, Reyes will reward all his backers and continue to strategize his growth plan by collaborating with industry influencers to make Dame Frame Magazine a well-known name in the industry.



To learn more about the campaign, readers can visit www.dameframe.com.



About AI Reyes

AI Reyes is a photographer in the fashion industry. Having worked in many different parts of the business, he incorporates knowledge and experience in every decision he makes in the growth of his company.



