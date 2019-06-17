GlaxoSmithKline Authorized Generic Ventolin HFA Medication Available with Discount Drug Network Coupon

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --GlaxoSmithKline's Ventolin HFA has made the lives of millions of asthma suffers far easier thanks to relieving their distressing breathing conditions. Now, more individuals can benefit from GSK's medication thanks to the pharmaceutical company's authorized generic Ventolin HFA.



In January 2019, GSK officially announced the launch of its authorized generic Ventolin HFA. The company manufactures the authorized medication while Prasco LLC handles distribution of the airway relief medicine.



Ventolin HFA is a short-acting beta agonist that relaxes an individual's airways. The airways are widened by the medication allowing users to breathe easier. People in respiratory distress can inhale Ventolin HFA to quickly relieve their breathing problems.



Discount Drug Network has enabled thousands of asthma and bronchospasm suffers to obtain Ventolin HFA for less money thanks to its latest coupon. Discount Drug Network, provider of the Prescription Discount Card, covers millions of people and leverages the power of group purchasing to negotiate discounts on behalf of its members. Discount Drug Network enables asthma sufferers to obtain the medication they need without relying on their health insurance. The authorized generic Ventolin HFA contains the same ingredients as the non-generic version with the only difference in the two products being the price.



The generic medication is a fraction of the cost of the original at a list price of just $36. According to GSK, the authorized generic Ventolin HFA will provide a lower cost medication that can be purchased by patients who are not covered by health insurance or prefer to pay by cash.



According to Discount Drug Network, the new Ventolin coupon will allow sufferers to save on every purchase of the medication. In addition, users can purchase Ventolin HFA quickly and without paying high-deductible healthcare bills.



Discount Drug Network's Ventolin coupon can save individuals up to 85% on their prescription. The website's money saving coupons can be redeemed at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, Rite Aid, Target, Kmart, Kroger, and many other major drug stores around the United States. The Ventolin coupon can be used an unlimited number of times and the average savings users receive is 35%.



For more information on Ventolin HFA and Discount Drug Network, please visit https://www.discountdrugnetwork.com.



About Discount Drug Network

Discount Drug Network provides free discount cards and coupons that work for Ventolin HFA as well as thousands of other prescription medications. Users can use their Discount Drug Network discount coupon every time they fill a prescription at most pharmacies. The coupon enables users to receive up to 85% off the retail price of most prescription medications.