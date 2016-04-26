Gleng Designs Introduces a Tailor Made Sound Therapy Device for Those Suffering from Tinnitus

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Gleng Designs has introduced an all new sound therapy device that promises to provide relief for the millions suffering from Tinnitus. The company is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



At present moment there are no solutions on the markets or if they exist they are still in clinical trials and not available for the general public, only accessible though a private clinic/hospital. This device from Gleng Designs will do no harm at all as it will play out a series of frequencies to retrain the brain with an acceptable volume.



"Recently I've been diagnosed with tinnitus. I've been told by ENT doctor that there is no cure or treatment, however research has shown otherwise," says founder and CEO Glenn Camilleri, "On a typical normal day, once I tried to find my tinnitus frequency,with the surprise that the tinnitus tuned out from my ears/brain when I've matched the frequency."



After receiving temporary relief from this solution, this kicked off Camilleri's research with different universities for peer reviewed journals,thesis etc. One of them was Acoustic Coordinated Reset Neuromodulation. The result is a brand new device that seeks to provide relief from Tinnitus through sound therapy. Those who will benefit are those who have been screened and found no possible explanation of their tinnitus, which is usually induced in the brain.



The company is currently running a crowdfunding on Indiegogo as the product will require a great amount of funding to bring the best people such as doctors, audiologists, and hardware and software engineers to bring this product to life. The device operates like an mp3 player with built-in algorithms to generate proper tinnitus therapy based on user's tinnitus frequency. Extra funds raised beyond the initial campaign raise goal will be injected into research and development of better products which will continue to target tinnitus.



The Gleng Designs Sound Therapy Device is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tinnitus-tailor-made-sound-therapy#/



About Gleng Designs

Gleng designs develops and produces engineering products to consumers. The company builds high-end solutions for their clients through a worldwide network of experts. With over 15 years of experience working in information, technology and engineering fields the CEO is on a mission to provide simple and effective solutions to everyday problem.