This book is your Secret Formula to creating an attitude that will reshape, reform and reignite your attitude and put you on the path to increased happiness, success and fulfillment in life. Attitude has been defined as the way you dedicate yourself to the way you think. We take it a step further and define it as the way you feel about the way you think.



"Glenn Bill is in the top .0002% of business leaders in North America today...you can trust that he stands ready to deliver excellence and exceed your expectations." -DARREN HARDY,New York Times Bestselling Author of The Compound Effect and Publisher of SUCCESS Magazine



Could examining your attitude about all the areas, relationships and challenges in your life create an awakening that could fuel new levels of excitement, success and vitality in your life?



How about the way you think?

Have you ever given it any real thought?

Is the way you think giving you what you want out of life?



Everyone wants to talk about and study everyone else's story; however, the most important story in your life...is your story!



How do you want your story to play out?



In this book you will discover the three biggest mistakes people make when trying to develop a winning attitude. Glenn shares what he means by "Get Attitude" which is a powerful way to leverage your attitude to overcome any challenge you are facing in your life. His RID OF formula helps you get RID OF complacency, unhappiness, lethargy, bad habits and most of all, yes, a bad attitude!



Creating and improving one's attitude is as simple as the ABC's. The ABC's of ATTITUDE is your personal adventure into defining what Your Attitude is, what you would like Your Attitude to be, and guide you through a process in order to change the way you think about life, relationships and success.



This book gives you twenty six ways to boost Your Attitude in a fun and creative way that can be studied every day including:



-Attitude Basics

-Attitude Explosion

-Attitude Feeling

-Attitude for Business

-Attitude of Gratitude

-Attitude Refreshers



The ABC's of Attitude is your daily dose of Attitude. Glenn's Attitude Attributes and Inspirations are his personal experiences that teach and reinforce his formula on how to have an amazing Attitude. These are real life stories and occurrences that will cause you to pause and reflect on some of your own experiences and draw even more insight into Your Attitude and the Attitude of others.



As a Bonus, You Will Get Access to "The GET ATTITUDE Playbook" Developed by America's #1 Attitude Coach Glenn Bill. With the help of The GET ATTITUDE Playbook you will discover how your current attitude is affecting your life, the choices you make, the results you are getting and the exact game plan to use in order to develop a Winning Attitude.



Tired of all the negativity in your life, the lack of vitality in your health and relationships, and most of all that feeling deep in your gut that there is a better you inside, then use this formula to Get Attitude and make the change starting now.



"Coach Bill's book has helped me thoroughly assess my attitude, as well as my ability to interact at a higher level with my peers. He has profoundly assisted me with great professional developmental tools. Great insights!" -DUJUAN DANIELS, Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots National Scout



The ABCs of Attitude: Discover Your Secret Formula to Achieve Success in Your Personal and Business Life, Increase Your Emotional Intelligence and GET ATTITUDE! (Attitude Is Everything) is the culmination of Glenn Bill 's more than 25 years of specialized mindset principles in action as the head attitude coach to sports teams, major corporations, elite sales professionals and athletes. In ABC's of Attitude Glenn Bill will show readers how to get, keep and maintain a positive attitude! Attitude that will impact the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of those around you.



Glenn Bill is a serial entrepreneur and ravenous learner of attitude and self-improvement. He began his career as a REALTOR and Asst. H.S. Football Coach. He was aligned with extraordinary people who helped raise him to high levels of success in both arenas, and he is extremely thankful and humbled by their impact on his life, studies and attitude.



Shortly after the start of his sales career, he purchased a franchise business and, together with two partners, grew it into one of the largest franchises in the world. He continued to coach during this expansion as well as sell to his large network. Glenn's attitude and passion carried him thru these very busy years, while he was juggling three careers at once. However, his most important accomplishment and greatest source of inspiration for his attitude and passion is the fulfilling life he has created with his childhood sweetheart and wife and their four children. They are the WHY behind his drive, success and fulfillment.



After seventeen years as a Broker/Owner, Glenn sold his real estate brokerage business and began to educate, train and inspire others using the techniques, insights and effort he learned from his mentors. He derived his content for his first two programs from the seventeen years of sales meetings he produced for his rapidly growing companies. One is primarily a real estate sales training program called Source of Sales (How To Sales Training for REALTORS) and the other is a program called Stretch (Personal Development Program for Salespeople). Glenn's latest endeavor is the University of Attitude. His goal: to change the world one attitude at a time.



He is the author of The ABCs of Attitude: Discover Your Secret Formula to Achieve Success in Your Personal and Business Life, Increase Your Emotional Intelligence and GET ATTITUDE! (Attitude Is Everything). He speaks nationally to audiences that thirst for increased production, profitability and morale for their team or company.



Visit http://www.UniversityOfAttitude.com to learn more about Glenn and the University of Attitude.



About The University of Attitude

The University of Attitude is the nation's #1 source for attitude development, adjustment and improvement. They specialize in corporate keynote addresses, workshops and seminars in order to spread their approach to attitude. The by product of engaging with Glenn and his company is to ignite passion, engrain purpose and improve morale for your team or company!



